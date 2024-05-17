The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 17, 2024
News Chicago Politics

Semper why? Chicago Marine Corps vets want abandoned war memorial moved somewhere it can be seen

Marines veterans asked the city to move the North Park memorial from behind a fence to a place that they can access it, possibly the Chicago Riverwalk, Navy Pier or Soldier Field. “The Marine Corps dropped the ball when they left it behind here,” said veteran Steven Chassee.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Semper why? Chicago Marine Corps vets want abandoned war memorial moved somewhere it can be seen
A veteran pays respects near a memorial honoring marines killed in Iraq and Afghanistan outside the Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park.

A veteran pays respects Friday near a memorial honoring marines killed in Iraq and Afghanistan outside the Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The U.S. Marine Corps is known for leaving no one behind.

But some veterans say the military did just that when the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment left its North Park home three years ago.

When the regiment moved from its building at 3034 W. Foster Ave., it abandoned a gray stone memorial honoring its 16 members killed in Iraq.

Stuck behind a fence, the memorial and building that also housed the Joseph McCarthy Reserve Training Center is owned by the city of Chicago, which uses the property to shelter migrants.

The Marine veterans want the city to move the memorial to a more accessible and prominent location, such as the Chicago Riverwalk, Navy Pier or Soldier Field.

“For the past three years, [families have] had to stand outside of these fences and squint to try to get a view of the names on those walls. That’s unacceptable,” said Steven Chassee, a veteran of the regiment. The regiment’s headquarters left its longtime home in Chicago for north suburban Fort Sheridan in 2021, he said.

“The Marine Corps dropped the ball when they left it behind here. We’re hoping that you pick it up and run with it,” he said of the city.

Marine veteran Steven Chassee speaks Friday about the need to move a war memorial from the now-inaccessible Joseph McCarthy Reserve Training Center in the North Park neighborhood.

Marine veteran Steven Chassee speaks Friday about the need to move a war memorial from the now-inaccessible Joseph McCarthy Reserve Training Center in the North Park neighborhood.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office issued a statement Friday signaling it has “initiated a coordinated effort to preserve the memorial” and is “exploring potential new sites, such as the Lakefront and the Riverwalk, to enhance access and visibility for all.”

The mayor’s office said it was working with local Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) and City Council’s Advisory Council on Veteran Affairs, chaired by Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who served as a Marine during the Gulf War.

Villegas said the next step is to determine a suitable location for the memorial.

Villegas told the Sun-Times he prefers to move the memorial to the Riverwalk, which he called an “ideal” location that is also prominent. He also prefers Navy Pier because of its history as an installation of the U.S. Navy, of which the Marine Corps is a division.

“We’re going to work with everyone to find a location in the city and make sure it’s in a prominent area,” Villegas said.

A memorial honoring Marines killed in Iraq and Afghanistan outside the Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park

A memorial honoring Marines killed in Iraq and Afghanistan outside the Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park is seen in this photo, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The mayor’s office, in the statement, emphasized its commitment to preserving war memorials, and pointed to its restoration in March of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Riverwalk.

“We are committed to collaborating closely with our veteran community to ensure the preservation and accessibility of this Memorial for public viewing,” the mayor’s statement reads.

The Marine memorial was constructed between the regiment’s Middle East deployments in 2004-2005 and 2007-2008, Chassee said. His unit was still active at the building on Foster, and he said they held a dedication ceremony for the memorial, which he said was paid for by anonymous donors. An additional plaque was added to the memorial in 2009 for the casualties of the second deployment, he said.

The U.S. Marine Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chassee said “it’s unfortunate” that the memorial is no longer accessible, since many of the unit’s members are still in the Chicago area.

“We created this memorial here because Chicago was our home,” he said. “Not only was the reserve center here, making our base our home, but a lot of the Marines that served here made Chicago their home.”

The Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park

The Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park is seen in this photo, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Chicago cop takes stand at his murder trial, claims girlfriend accidentally shot herself during struggle over gun
Trucks kept backing into NW Side man's house. Now, City Hall is after him to repair the damage.
Gunman fires shot after fight at Eataly restaurant in Streeterville
The shepherd and the flock: 'Passionate' Cook County sheriff's official brings back wayward drug users
New hope? Why the Bears believe they will succeed where George Lucas failed
Gunfight in Gage Park leaves 3 shot including 14-year-old boy critically wounded
The Latest
Ben Weese
Architecture and Design
Ben Weese, preservationist and rebel architect, dies at 94
Mr. Weese helped save the Glessner House and found the Chicago Architecture Center.
By Mitch Dudek
 
EATALY-051824 3.jpg
Crime
Gunman fires shot after fight at Eataly restaurant in Streeterville
Chicago fire department ambulance crews and police officers were called to the restaurant, 43 E. Ohio St. about 9:30 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
sunflower_mural.jpg
Murals and Mosaics
Sunflower mural in Lincoln Square brought light during the pandemic
It was “one of my best years yet,” says artist Eddie L. Kornegay III, who moved here from Atlanta and is one of the few people who can say that about 2020.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
DRUGCOURT-05XX24-12.JPG
The Watchdogs
The shepherd and the flock: 'Passionate' Cook County sheriff's official brings back wayward drug users
Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Director Jason Hughes has picked up and brought back 71 drug court participants, working with drug court Judge Charles Burns. “We’re determined to get them back,” Hughes says, because otherwise “it’s just a matter of time before they will get on fentanyl and die.”
By Frank Main
 
Summer Guide
Una galería del Mariachi Potosino en el museo de arte de Pilsen honra el legado de los músicos en Chicago
Roberto “Beto” Vargas, cocurador de la exhibición del Museo Nacional de Arte Mexicano, empezó a revisar los archivos familiares después de que su hija le pidiera escuchar de su tío abuelo y fundador del Mariachi Potosino, José Cruz Alba.
By Ambar Colón
 