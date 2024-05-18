Man fatally struck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on South Side

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue and as officers arrived to the scene, a man who was part of the incident left, Chicago police said.

Shortly after, the man, 46, was attempting to cross the roadway in the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he was struck by a vehicle going north, police said.

He died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities were investigating.