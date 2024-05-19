14-year-old girl killed, teen boy critically injured in West Garfield Park crash

A 14-year-old girl was killed and a teen boy was critically injured when the vehicle in which they were riding disregarded a traffic signal and collided with another vehicle in West Garfield Park Saturday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Those two teens were among five people in a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” westbound in the 3800 block of Harrison Street at the time of the crash, which occurred about 11:10 p.m., police said. After going through the traffic signal, their car was struck on the driver’s door by another vehicle, and then hit a traffic pole, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated in the investigation, police said.

The 14-year-old girl suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with trauma to his head and body and was in critical condition, officials said.

The other three people in the car were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said. Their ages and conditions were not provided by police, including any information on which of the five was driving the car, or possible charges they could face.

Major Accidents Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.