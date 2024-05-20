The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Chicago area at risk for severe storms, damaging winds Tuesday

Some scattered storms are expected to pass through the area Tuesday morning, but conditions may worsen in the evening with the possibility of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds, the National Weather Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
rain, person walking with umbrella

A string of severe storms is expected to pass across Chicago and northern Illinois on Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

Sun-Times file

A round of severe storms will be making its way through the Chicago area Tuesday, weather officials say.

“There will be some pretty strong thunderstorms, with winds that could pack a punch,” meteorologist Kevin Doom said.

Storms will begin to pick up around 7 p.m. and last until midnight.

Though hail and tornadoes are a possibility, damaging winds are the biggest concern, Doom said.

Temperatures will also be warm as they hover in the mid- to upper-80s for most of the day.

On Wednesday, some rain is possible, but by Thursday conditions will remain dry.

Temperatures will also drop back down to the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

