Monday, May 27, 2024
United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport

United Airlines flight 2901 to Seattle had an engine catch fire about 2 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Rows of United planes parked at a terminal.

All 148 passengers about a Seattle-bound United jet were safely evacuated after a fire prior to takeoff from O’Hare Airport on Monday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images file photo

A United Airlines jet aborted takeoff after the plane’s engine caught fire Monday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

Flight 2901, heading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, had an engine catch fire about 2 p.m. when the aircraft was on the taxiway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Airbus A320 was towed back to the gate, where passengers deplaned, the FAA said. No injuries were reported.

“United flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle was delayed prior to departure due to an issue with the engine, which our local ground crew and emergency responders immediately addressed,” United Airlines said in a statement.

United Airlines was working to make alternative travel plans for the 148 passengers on board, the company said.

The FAA temporarily halted arriving planes at O’Hare. Normal operations resumed about 2:45 p.m., the agency said.

