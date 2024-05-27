United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport

A United Airlines jet aborted takeoff after the plane’s engine caught fire Monday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

Flight 2901, heading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, had an engine catch fire about 2 p.m. when the aircraft was on the taxiway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Airbus A320 was towed back to the gate, where passengers deplaned, the FAA said. No injuries were reported.

“United flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle was delayed prior to departure due to an issue with the engine, which our local ground crew and emergency responders immediately addressed,” United Airlines said in a statement.

United Airlines was working to make alternative travel plans for the 148 passengers on board, the company said.

The FAA temporarily halted arriving planes at O’Hare. Normal operations resumed about 2:45 p.m., the agency said.