CPD marine unit rescues 2 boats that caught fire on Lake Michigan
Two boats caught fire on Lake Michigan on Sunday, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Chicago police marine units responded to a distress call near East 50th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:30 a.m. and found a boat on fire, police said. Three passengers were rescued, uninjured, and the fire was put out.
The second incident of the day concluded when CPD’s marine unit was able to locate a 60-foot boat named Misfortune, which had mechanical issues due to a fire. The vessel was towed back to Burnham Harbor. None of the eight passengers were injured.
#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit responded to 2nd #boat #fire of the day on #LakeMichigan. Fortunately M3 was able locate the 60ft #vessel MISFORTUNE. Due to the fire the boat had mechanical issues. M3 safely towed her & 8 passengers into #BurnhamHarbor. #Chicago #ChicagoLakefront pic.twitter.com/Tg6UzJdxSp— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) June 3, 2024