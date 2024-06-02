CPD marine unit rescues 2 boats that caught fire on Lake Michigan

Two boats caught fire on Lake Michigan on Sunday, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Chicago police marine units responded to a distress call near East 50th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:30 a.m. and found a boat on fire, police said. Three passengers were rescued, uninjured, and the fire was put out.

The second incident of the day concluded when CPD’s marine unit was able to locate a 60-foot boat named Misfortune, which had mechanical issues due to a fire. The vessel was towed back to Burnham Harbor. None of the eight passengers were injured.