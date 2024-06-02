The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

CPD marine unit rescues 2 boats that caught fire on Lake Michigan

Chicago police marine units responded to a distress call near East 50th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:30 a.m. Sunday and found a boat on fire, police said. Three passengers were rescued, and the fire was put out. A second boat was rescued later Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE CPD marine unit rescues 2 boats that caught fire on Lake Michigan
CPD.jpg

The Chicago Police Department marine unit tows a 60-foot boat named Misfortune that caught fire on Lake Michigan on Sunday.

Courtesy of CPD

Two boats caught fire on Lake Michigan on Sunday, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Chicago police marine units responded to a distress call near East 50th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:30 a.m. and found a boat on fire, police said. Three passengers were rescued, uninjured, and the fire was put out.

The second incident of the day concluded when CPD’s marine unit was able to locate a 60-foot boat named Misfortune, which had mechanical issues due to a fire. The vessel was towed back to Burnham Harbor. None of the eight passengers were injured.

Next Up In News
Mexico votes in historic elections marred by cartel violence and deep division
Police looking for suspects in Lakeview smash and grab
Girl, 13, struck by car in Roseland is hospitalized
2 CPD squad cars responding to a call collide, hit civilian vehicle in Lakeview
Illinois' use of cameras that read license plates amounts to 'dragnet surveillance,' lawsuit alleges
Three questioned in shooting, SWAT standoff in South Shore
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 3, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
ST24-bote-05-8x12.jpg
Cubs
David Bote returns to Cubs more than two years after last major-league appearance
“I didn’t know if it was ever gonna happen again,” third baseman David Bote said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-02 at 10.18.19 PM.png
Crime
Girl, 13, struck by car in Roseland is hospitalized
The girl was crossing the street in the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue about 4:22 p.m. Sunday when a man driving a Ford sedan hit her, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
The rookie is being asked to do what the 1985 team did to Chicago: Captivate.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky, Angel Reese fined for breaking media policies; Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded
Breaking WNBA media policies has been a pattern of behavior for the Sky for years.
By Annie Costabile
 