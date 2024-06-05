The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

Body of man found after Lake Zurich house explosion

The man’s body was found after the homeowner was unaccounted for in the aftermath of the explosion.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Body of man found after Lake Zurich house explosion
Police crime scene tape.

The explosion occurred Tuesday night in unincorported Lake County, according to sheriff’s department officials.

Sun-Times file

The body of a man was pulled from the rubble of a house that exploded in unincorporated Lake Zurich Tuesday evening, police said.

Reports of the blast first came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road, prompting several first responders including Lake County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, according to Lake County Sheriff spokesperson Christopher Covelli.

The house was “completely leveled,” and crews learned its 77-year-old owner was unaccounted for, according to Covelli. Crews then found the body of an unidentified man in the rubble.

An autopsy is being scheduled and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Check back for details.

Next Up In News
4 Chicago police officers face dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs, lying about gun seizures
Passenger steps off moving CTA Red Line train in Bronzeville
Insect Asylum aims to inspire with public cicada art, now on display in Chicago neighborhoods
Girl, 14, shot in Kenwood
Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square during possible carjacking attempt, alderperson says
What you need to know about Chicago’s elected school board
The Latest
GUNNISON-060524-03
Crime
Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square during possible carjacking attempt, alderperson says
The man, 21, is in good condition at a hospital, police said.
By Mary Norkol Sophie Sherry , and 1 more
 
Two United Airlines Boeing 737s are parked at a gate in this file photo.
Money
United Airlines is hiring in Chicago, but not as fast as it did the last 2 years
United expects to hire 2,300 people here this year. The pace is slowed because of delays in getting new planes from Boeing.
By David Koenig | Associated Press
 
schoolboard1 (2).png
Chicago School Board
What you need to know about Chicago’s elected school board
City voters will elect school board members this fall for the first time. We break down how candidates get on the ballot and how to vote.
By Nader Issa Sarah Karp , and 1 more
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend puts off divorcing his wife — for 25 years
He’s separated and says he wants to end his first marriage but still hasn’t done it, and his longtime partner doesn’t want to nag him about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The sun rising over Lake Michigan as seen from Promontory Point on the morning of March 27, 2023.
Pride
Violence and slurs are always a threat. But it's trans community that keeps me safe
When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I started to come out of my shell more — before an anti-gay slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.
By Ellery Jones
 