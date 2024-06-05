Body of man found after Lake Zurich house explosion

The body of a man was pulled from the rubble of a house that exploded in unincorporated Lake Zurich Tuesday evening, police said.

Reports of the blast first came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road, prompting several first responders including Lake County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, according to Lake County Sheriff spokesperson Christopher Covelli.

The house was “completely leveled,” and crews learned its 77-year-old owner was unaccounted for, according to Covelli. Crews then found the body of an unidentified man in the rubble.

An autopsy is being scheduled and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

