Jackpot! $552 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois

One lucky person in Illinois hit the jackpot, winning $552 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winner scored the Mega Millions jackpot on the lottery’s mobile app — making it the largest prize won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63, 69 and 17.

Tuesday night’s jackpot was $552 million, the winner can choose the cash option of $260 million, according to Mega Millions.

The winner is also now the second person to win a Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois in two years. Two years ago, two people won $1.337 billion, the largest prize ever won in Illinois, after purchasing a ticket at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Drawings take place at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.