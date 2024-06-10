The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
News Health LGBTQ+

New initiative to expand gender-affirming care across Illinois

The Illinois Department of Human Services announced Monday that the new Transgender and Gender Diverse Wellness and Equity Program will provide organizations with comprehensive and medical care for transgender, gender-diverse and LGBTQ+ people.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE New initiative to expand gender-affirming care across Illinois
The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., is the largest LGBTQ center in the Midwest.

The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., is the largest LGBTQ center in the Midwest.

Jake Wittich / Sun-Times

A new initiative aims to help organizations serving LGBTQ+ communities by expanding gender-affirming care across Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Human Services announced Monday that the new Transgender and Gender Diverse Wellness and Equity Program will provide organizations with comprehensive and medical care for transgender, gender-diverse and LGBTQ+ people.

“Transgender, gender-diverse, and LGBTQ+ communities deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and to receive care that affirms their identities,” said Karen Reitan, PHIMC President and CEO, in a statement. “These are essential steps that help dismantle systemic discrimination, which has created inequitable access to healthcare. We are excited by the variety of work our partner organizations are doing in communities across the state.”

IDHS selected the Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago to lead and help equip organizations with services that include training and behavioral health support, employing healthcare navigation specialists, gender-affirming care training for staff and implementing strategies to expand medically and culturally appropriate gender-affirming care to their services.

The Center on Halsted, a Lake View center that offers health services and outreach to the LGBTQ+ community, was one of 15 organizations chosen to participate in the program.

“Center on Halsted is proud to be a recipient of a grant from IDHS and PHIMC’s Transgender and Gender Diverse (TGD) Wellness and Equity Program,” a spokesperson at the Center said. “As the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Midwest, the Center provides care and services to members of these communities, including individual and group therapy; surgical support letters; services to people at all stages of life including children and young people and their families and seniors; housing for young people and seniors, and much more. TGD populations have been underserved and face greater exposure to social determinants of health which this wonderful program helps to correct.”

Despite Illinois serving as a blue haven for those seeking gender-affirming care, IDHS said many LGBTQ+ adults avoid seeking care due to disrespect and discrimination from provides and hopes this new initiative will address prejudice.

Lawmakers in 2019 approved legislation that directs coverage of gender-affirming surgeries for Medicaid members age 21 and older who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

And in 2023, legislators approved a measure that protects health care providers who provide gender-affirming care, and their patients, from legal attacks by neighboring states — and another that allows businesses to create multioccupancy gender-neutral bathrooms.

    Next Up In News
    Illinois Planned Parenthood clinics see uptick in Southerners seeking abortions since overturning of Roe
    Chicago woman wins $552 million jackpot, the largest online lottery prize in the country
    CPS teacher residency program growing, helping fill classrooms
    $50 million settlement for 'Marquette Park 4' headed to City Council for final approval
    ‘Leyenda’ puertorriqueña celebra su 107 cumpleaños y comparte su secreto para una vida larga y saludable
    Los cierres de calles y aceras por la carrera de Nascar comienzan este lunes
    The Latest
    All charges against Lashawn Ezell, Charles Johnson, and Larod Styles (front, left to right) were dismissed in connection with a 1995 double murder and armed robbery. Here, the men appear at a news conference in 2017 after the charges were dropped. | Maria
    City Hall
    $50 million settlement for 'Marquette Park 4' headed to City Council for final approval
    The four men spent a combined 73 years in prison after confessing as teenagers to a 1995 double murder they did not commit. Three of them later said police coerced their confessions; the fourth man said police fabricated his.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Francisca “Paquita” Morales blows out candles on her cake during her 107th birthday party at the Plaza Taino Apartments in Humboldt Park on Friday June 7, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
    La Voz Chicago
    ‘Leyenda’ puertorriqueña celebra su 107 cumpleaños y comparte su secreto para una vida larga y saludable
    Francisca “Paquita” Morales nació el 6 de junio de 1917 en Puerto Rico. Se mudó a Chicago en 1970.
    By Cindy Hernandez
     
    Cook County Health hospital
    Criminal Justice
    Feds investigating last year’s data breach affecting the Cook County hospital system
    In a subpoena obtained by WBEZ, the feds wanted a list of county documents about a hack that potentially affected 1.2 million patients here.
    By Dan Mihalopoulos Kristen Schorsch , and 1 more
     
    Pedestrians walk by road closures as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near South Lake Shore Drive and East Roosevelt Road, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
    La Voz Chicago
    Los cierres de calles y aceras por la carrera de Nascar comienzan este lunes
    El Ida B. Wells Drive entre Michigan Avenue y Columbus Drive se cerrará el lunes y permanecerá cerrado hasta aproximadamente el 18 de julio, según funcionarios de la Municipalidad. Los cierres más prolongados comienzan el 27 de junio. La carrera será el 6 y 7 de julio.
    By Sun-Times Wire
     
    Wide shot of Rockford, with people and boats milling about on or near the water.
    Letters to the Editor
    How Rockford became the country's top real estate market
    College tuition, property-tax breaks and a reduction in crime make the city a draw, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara writes.
    By Letters to the Editor
     