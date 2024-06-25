The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Chicago woman reported missing from yoga retreat in Bahamas

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat in Paradise Island, Nassau.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
449060803_122104291796371934_591744320966352605_n.jpg

Taylor Casey

Provided

A Chicago woman who was in the Bahamas for a yoga retreat last week has been reported missing.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat in Paradise Island, Nassau. The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing persons alert Friday.

A statement posted on a Facebook page “Finding Taylor Casey,” said Casey’s family would be traveling to the Bahamas on Tuesday to help police in the search.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” said Colette Seymore, Casey’s mother, in a statement. “We love Taylor and want her home.”

Casey had attended the retreat to earn a yoga certification.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return,” Seymore said. “Taylor would never disappear like this.”

