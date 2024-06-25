City prepares for large crowds at Pride Parade

Chicago’s 53rd Pride Parade will step off Sunday morning, with thousands expected to gather along the route.

The parade gets underway at 11 a.m. in Uptown, passes through Lake View and ends in Lincoln Park.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said it is expecting large crowds and is preparing to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Chicago Pride Parade map June 30, 2024 OEMC

Temporary black-and-white markers will be hung atop light poles along the parade route to mark the location. If anyone is lost or in need of help, the markers will allow first-responders to find the caller.

There will also be an increase in uniformed and plainclothes police officers in the area. If anything suspicious is spotted, officials urge attendees to call 911 immediately.

City officials also advise residents and motorists to be aware of street closures, crowded sidewalks and increased vehicle traffic heading toward the parade route.

Street closures will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday near participant staging areas, and parade route closures will start at 8:30 a.m., officials said. All streets are expected to reopen about 4 p.m.

This year’s parade was scaled down, and a new route was picked due to “safety and logistics concerns raised by the city,” PRIDEChicago announced in April.

Organizers said they were informed of the city’s decision in discussions with the Chicago Department of Transportation and Chicago Police Department.

The city limited participants — including floats, marching bands and performers — to 150. Last year, the parade allowed 199 participants.