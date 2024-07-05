2 missing in Lake Michigan near Whiting, Indiana

Officials are searching in Lake Michigan for two people who had been passengers on a boat Friday.
The two people went into the water near Whiting, Indiana.
A third person was seen wearing a life jacket in the water as officials with the Lake County sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources searched an area “two or more miles” north of Whiting in a helicopter for the two missing men, authorities said.
Two men were reportedly still missing. An Indiana DNR official told WMAQ-TV (Channel 5) both were from the Chicago suburbs.
No other information was immediately available.
Widow of audio engineer who was electrocuted setting up street race in 2023 sues NASCAR, Chicago Park District
It won’t be pretty in the 2024-25 NBA campaign for the Bulls, and that’s just how they need it to be in order to retain a first round pick in the loaded ’25 draft class. The road map to the bottom has a definitive path.
Moving forward, roster spots won’t be cleared for prospects coming up from Rockford until they’ve “convincingly” proven they can handle the responsibilities in a sustainable way, Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Friday.
The wrongful death lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages, argues that NASCAR, the park district and four rental and production companies contracted for the event failed to take safety precautions.
The left-hander struck out seven and walked two — and was aided by three defensive gems by third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni — in a complete-game victory for the Cubs’ second consecutive win.
Our nation is politically polarized, an Indiana University professor writes. Finding common ground in cultural artifacts like music and sports can be the first step toward building unity with those we disagree with.