The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
2 missing in Lake Michigan near Whiting, Indiana

One person was rescued from the water but officials were still looking for two men as of Friday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men went missing in Lake Michigan Friday. They had been on a boat near Whiting, Ind.

Officials are searching in Lake Michigan for two people who had been passengers on a boat Friday.

The two people went into the water near Whiting, Indiana.

A third person was seen wearing a life jacket in the water as officials with the Lake County sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources searched an area “two or more miles” north of Whiting in a helicopter for the two missing men, authorities said.

Two men were reportedly still missing. An Indiana DNR official told WMAQ-TV (Channel 5) both were from the Chicago suburbs.

No other information was immediately available.

