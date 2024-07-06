Evanston Fire Department recovers body potentially matching missing swimmer

The body potentially of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Michigan by the Evanston Fire Department Saturday, officials said.

Crews began searching for a 41-year-old swimmer around 4 p.m. on June 30, when he was unaccounted for after three others were rescued during harsh swimming conditions.

A fishing charter called the fire department around 6:40 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a body found in the lake about two miles off Dempster Street Beach. The department recovered the body in the water, and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

Red flags waved on the beach the day of the initial call, indicating people should stay out of the water due to dangerous swimming conditions.