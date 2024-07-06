The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 6, 2024
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Evanston Fire Department recovers body potentially matching missing swimmer

Crews have been searching for a 41-year-old man in Lake Michigan after he remained unaccounted for when three other people were rescued during harsh swimming conditions.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Evanston Fire Department recovers body potentially matching missing swimmer
The Evanston Fire Department searched for a missing swimmer for six days before they recovered a body that potentially matches his identity.

The Evanston Fire Department searched for a missing swimmer for six days before they recovered a body that potentially matches his identity.

Evanston Fire Department

The body potentially of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Michigan by the Evanston Fire Department Saturday, officials said.

Crews began searching for a 41-year-old swimmer around 4 p.m. on June 30, when he was unaccounted for after three others were rescued during harsh swimming conditions.

A fishing charter called the fire department around 6:40 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a body found in the lake about two miles off Dempster Street Beach. The department recovered the body in the water, and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity.

Red flags waved on the beach the day of the initial call, indicating people should stay out of the water due to dangerous swimming conditions.

Next Up In News
Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios can't wait to experience NASCAR's 'different type of energy'
13 killed, 61 wounded in shootings during extended 4th of July weekend in Chicago
Bubba's Block Party aims to diversify NASCAR's viewership
ACT rather than SAT, Illinois education officials decide for state high school assessment
Advocates caution ADU building costs can be high as Chicago considers expanding 'granny flat' pilot program
Prosecutors tried to bolster Chicago police corruption case by citing broader misconduct but won't file more charges
The Latest
Vocal, expressive Nick Foligno has become a big part of the Blackhawks in a short time.
Blackhawks
How Nick Foligno helped Blackhawks' front office woo free agents like Tyler Bertuzzi
Bertuzzi, who first heard about the Hawks’ interest through Foligno, appreciates the length of his new four-year contract. Plus, updates on Ryan Greene, Gavin Hayes and more Hawks prospects.
By Ben Pope
 
BLOCKPARTY-070624-3.jpg
NASCAR In Chicago
Bubba's Block Party aims to diversify NASCAR's viewership
“It’s nice to be able to look out into the crowd and see a lot of different faces than what I see at a NASCAR race,” Wallace said Friday in Douglass Park.
By Kyle Williams
 
KENKEE-021524-14.JPG
Editorials
Chicago's restaurant scene is known worldwide. To keep it thriving, city must bring down burglaries.
Already, restaurant owners and operators are adjusting to higher wages and the most generous paid leave policy of any big city in the U.S. Burglaries are another threat to their viability.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After long estrangement, son returns to man's life, but just barely
Father is frustrated that the younger man asks him to do home projects for him but extends no social invitations and ignores requests for a family dinner.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ADU-070424-11.jpg
Housing & development
Advocates caution ADU building costs can be high as Chicago considers expanding 'granny flat' pilot program
Proponents say an expansion would combat the city’s affordable housing shortage and add density to neighborhoods but say construction costs can rise quickly, making it difficult for some property owners.
By Abby Miller
 