Man dead, 4 teens and children among 8 others injured in crash involving stolen car in Zion

A man was dead and four teens and children were among eight people injured in a crash involving a stolen car Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Zion, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicate a 32-year-old Wisconsin man fled in a stolen Lexus GS400 at high speeds from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Saturday afternoon when the department successfully deflated one of the tires on the Lexus.

Pleasant Prairie officers stopped chasing the Lexus near Kilbourne and Hickory roads, officials said.

About 4:30 p.m., Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 173 and Kilbourne Road where the Lexus ran a red light and collided with a GMC Yukon, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Lexus was killed, the sheriff’s office said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 51-year-old passenger of the Yukon was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. The 30-year-old driver of the Yukon and six other passengers in the car, ranging in age from 8 to 28, all suffered non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Several of the passengers were hospitalized.

The driver of the Lexus had a revoked driver’s license and an active warrant in Lake County, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s office technical crash investigations team.

