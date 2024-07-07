The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Man hurt in West Pullman shooting

The man, 33, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a man in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:27 p.m. when the other man shot at him with a handgun, hitting him in the arm, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
Screenshot 2024-07-07 at 7.56.06 PM.png

The 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman.

Google Maps

A man was shot and wounded in West Pullman on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police.

The man, 33, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a man in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:27 p.m. when the other man shot at him with a handgun, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In News
17 killed, 83 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Gazan boy injured in Israel-Hamas war arrives in Chicago for medical treatment
Rain makes repeat appearance at Sunday's NASCAR Street Race
NASCAR's Chicago race weekend is all wet again — but let's not give up on it yet
Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
Shane van Gisbergen out of Grant Park 165
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-07-07 at 6.13.42 PM.png
Metro/State
Woman dead, man in custody in Naperville stabbing
Authorities said Naperville police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive about 9:37 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a person not breathing.
By Daily Herald
 
Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden, from right, takes a photo with Kahlia Brown, Miss Black Teen Pennsylvania, at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: PAMC608
Columnists
What President Biden told Rep. Jan Schakowsky about his staying in the race
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told the Sun-Times, ‘I look forward to talking to Democratic leaders and my colleagues upon my return to Washington this week so we can chart the course forward to defeat Donald Trump in November.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
Shane Van Gisbergen greets fans at the NASCAR Cup Series driver reveal at the Draft Kings stage in Grant Park on Saturday.
NASCAR In Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen out of Grant Park 165
The defending Cup Series champion after a crash in Stage 2.
By Kyle Williams
 
Keith Urban performs in Grant Park on Sunday during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend.
Music
Keith Urban keeps up a speedy pace during frenzied NASCAR Chicago show
Country star moves in and out of the crowd playing feel-good songs in what he calls ‘an alternate reality where everything is good.’
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago White Sox v Miami Marlins
White Sox
Jake Burger, Marlins walk off White Sox
White Sox blow 4-1 lead, fall to 40 games below .500
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 