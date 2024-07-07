Man hurt in West Pullman shooting
The man, 33, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a man in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:27 p.m. when the other man shot at him with a handgun, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
