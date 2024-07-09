Hurricane Beryl-related storms lead to flood warnings throughout Chicago area

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Chicago and surrounding areas Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected Tuesday afternoon, but heavy downpours will follow overnight as the center of the storm passes through the area, the National Weather Service said.

Weather officials warned residents of possible flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Flash Flood Warning this evening: Be aware of rapid-onset flooding of creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets, underpasses, low-lying areas, and other poor drainage areas. This includes rain rates up to 3 inches per hour in the warned area. Please take precautions. pic.twitter.com/s4nh2zVIgC — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 9, 2024

A Flash Flood Warning was issued in Cook County until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, weather officials said. A Flood Watch was in effect in Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy to torrential rainfall will spread northward across northern IL and northwest IN through the rest of today. Localized instances of flooding are expected, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Remember if you encounter floodwater, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!! pic.twitter.com/qBkplwAOXQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 9, 2024

The heaviest rain was expected along and east of I-55 but parts of I-90, I-94 and I-57 were also at risk of flooding from the tropical storms.

Rain will continue into the morning hours Wednesday but is expected to taper off through the day. Scattered storms were possible Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago issued an Overflow Action Day alert Tuesday — warning residents to limit their water usage.

Manuel Diaz, 24, left, and Christian Reyes, 23, right, got a rubber raft and rode the rapids in Cicero during flooding in July 2023. Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times



Until the alert is lifted residents are asked to delay showers and baths, not run dishwashers and wait to wash clothes.

Beryl, which made landfall early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, has been blamed for at least seven deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. At midday Tuesday, it was a post-tropical cyclone centered over Arkansas and was forecast to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to a swath extending to the Great Lakes and Canada.

More than 2 million homes and businesses around Houston lacked electricity Tuesday.

Contributing: Associated Press

