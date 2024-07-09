The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Hurricane Beryl-related storms lead to flood warnings throughout Chicago area

Showers and thunderstorms were expected Tuesday afternoon, but the heaviest downpours will follow overnight as the center of the storm passes through the area, the National Weather Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver drives through flood on Service Drive near West Chicago Avenue and North Sacramento Boulevard, Sunday, July 2, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A car navigates heavy flooding on Service Drive near West Chicago Avenue and North Sacramento Boulevard in July 2023. Storm systems moving through the Chicago area on Tuesday and Wednesday are linked to Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall near Houston on Monday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Chicago and surrounding areas Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected Tuesday afternoon, but heavy downpours will follow overnight as the center of the storm passes through the area, the National Weather Service said.

Weather officials warned residents of possible flooding in areas with poor drainage.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued in Cook County until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, weather officials said. A Flood Watch was in effect in Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest rain was expected along and east of I-55 but parts of I-90, I-94 and I-57 were also at risk of flooding from the tropical storms.

Rain will continue into the morning hours Wednesday but is expected to taper off through the day. Scattered storms were possible Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago issued an Overflow Action Day alert Tuesday — warning residents to limit their water usage.

Screenshot 2024-07-09 at 5.48.01 PM.pngManuel Diaz, 24, left, and Christian Reyes, 23, right, got a rubber raft and rode the rapids in Cicero during flooding in July 2023.

Manuel Diaz, 24, left, and Christian Reyes, 23, right, got a rubber raft and rode the rapids in Cicero during flooding in July 2023.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

Until the alert is lifted residents are asked to delay showers and baths, not run dishwashers and wait to wash clothes.

Beryl, which made landfall early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, has been blamed for at least seven deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. At midday Tuesday, it was a post-tropical cyclone centered over Arkansas and was forecast to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to a swath extending to the Great Lakes and Canada.

More than 2 million homes and businesses around Houston lacked electricity Tuesday.

Contributing: Associated Press

