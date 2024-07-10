The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
News Summer Music Festivals Riot Fest

Sueños Music Festival organizers agree to five-year deal with Chicago Park District

This year, more than 60,000 people attended each day over Memorial Day weekend, generating $243.7 million in economic activity for the city. The new deal could potentially include expanding the two-day festival to three days.

By  Ambar Colón and Layla Brown-Clark
   
SHARE Sueños Music Festival organizers agree to five-year deal with Chicago Park District
SUENOSPHOTOS-052624020.jpgFans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Fans cheer as Gabito Ballesteros performs at Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago in May.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s largest Latin music festival will stick around through at least 2029.

Sueños Music Festival organizers scored a five-year permit agreement at a Chicago Park District board meeting Wednesday morning. The deal may include expanding the Grant Park festival over three days.

The proposal by La Cultura Presenta LLC includes a term of five years with an option for a five-year extension and paid attendance capped at 75,000 people per day. La Cultura is the sole entity responsible for organizing festival operations and facilitating the repair and restoration of the park grounds when the event is over. Either party may terminate the contract within 90 days.

Sueños is a two-day, single-stage festival held during Memorial Day weekend in Grant Park. The festival started in 2022 and gives performance space for reggaeton, regional Mexican and Latin trap artists. It also provides a space for dozens of local food and beverage vendors, many local Latino-owned businesses.

“The word ‘sueños’ means ‘dreams’ in English, and we try to impact the local community,” said Aaron Ampudia, one of the festival’s co-founders, during the board meeting. “With this deal, we extend that commitment with the Latino community.”

Sueños’ success over the years was touted by park district officials as an example of good community investment, especially amid backlash and concerns from residents about large-scale events like Riot Fest, which was moved from Douglass Park in North Lawndale to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview after community members complained of noise and increased traffic.

Each year, fest organizers host a job fair in partnership with Lollapalooza for city residents interested in working at the festivals. They also lead a campaign called 20 Days of Sueños that encourages residents and visitors to connect with and support local Chicago Latino businesses for a chance to win a pair of two-day general admission Sueños wristbands.

“Having a long-term commitment just kind of motivates us more to get more involved and get bigger and better year after year,” Ampudia told the Sun-Times.

He said that the contract with the city, including the possibility of expanding to three days, is a “great option to have,” especially if the festival continues to grow at its current pace.

Ampudia added that this news doesn’t mean that the “cost of the festival shouldn’t be exponentially higher or lower” for attendees.

Related

The festival drew 38,000 attendees per day and made $120.9 million in profits in 2022, its first year, with $1.4 million in revenue to the parks, according to a preliminary report by AngelouEconomics and C3 Presents. This year, more than 60,000 people attended each day, generating $243.7 million in economic activity for the city, with revenue to the parks still to be determined.

In 2024, operational costs were just over $23.3 million according to a preliminary report shared with the Sun-Times.
“Just be ready for Sueños to be bigger and better next year,” Ampudia said. “We promise you that we are not going to let Chicago down.”

Next Up In News
Boy, 15, shot, killed in Grand Crossing
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence
Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies
Family, friends mourn death of South Side pastor found in Des Plaines River: 'We just lost an amazing man'
Woman gets 58 years in prison for killing landlord, dismembering her body
The Latest
Copy of Untitled Design (1).png
Politics
Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence
Richard Nixon defenders piled onto the Chicago mayor after a conservative media outlet clipped a comment Johnson made at a news conference addressing Fourth of July weekend violence.
By Katie Anthony
 
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in “Fly Me to the Moon." SUMMOV24. Sony/Apple TV+
Movies and TV
Upbeat 'Fly Me to the Moon' fueled by a potent mix of comedy, romance and star power
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum have great chemistry in period piece imagining the lead-up to NASA’'s 1969 moon landing.
By Richard Roeper
 
CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to in Chicago July 11-17: The Mix
The country sounds and grilled delicacies of the Windy City Smokeout, a Jerry Seinfeld show in Indiana and the launch of the Millennium Park Summer Film Series are some of the Chicago area’s entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
20240621_Hot_Wing_King__mm0294.jpg
Theater
'There's no trickery’ as ‘Hot Wing King’ cast cooks chicken onstage
Writers Theatre delivers the Chicago premiere of the drama that relies on, well, some real culinary skills.
By  Mike Davis - WBEZ
 
A CTA train on the tracks.
Crime
Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies
Police say the teen attacked and robbed four passengers on CTA buses and trains starting Jan. 8. The most recent attack was July 4.
By Sun-Times Wire
 