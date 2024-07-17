Editor's note: Why your Sun-Times might be delivered late today

Dear readers,

While many of you have already received your newspaper today, deliveries in some areas have been delayed. We expect newspapers to be delivered throughout the morning. We’ve made Wednesday’s e-paper free for everyone so you can still read the news digitally if you are waiting for your newspaper.

In case you missed it, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper wasn’t printed or delivered Tuesday due to unexpected issues with the printing presses at our vendor, Chicago Tribune Company, which also prints the Tribune, the Daily Herald, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other papers.

Home-delivery subscribers will receive both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s newspapers today, but continued issues have resulted in delays in a few areas.

Also, our Taste section this week will run in Thursday’s papers instead of Wednesday.

As always, thanks for reading and for supporting the Sun-Times!

Sincerely,

Jennifer Kho

Sun-Times executive editor