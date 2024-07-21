The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 21, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Far South Side fire displaces 10 people

A 50-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CFD-05.JPG

First responders arrived at a fire in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street about 4:35 a.m. after it was reported, officials said.

Sun-Times file

One woman suffered a minor injury and 10 people were displaced in a fire on the city’s Far South Side, Chicago police said.

First-responders arrived at a fire in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street about 4:35 a.m. after it was reported, officials said. A 50-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to police, though 10 people were displaced by the damage.

The Latest
Jaime xx performs at the Re:SET Concert Series on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Central Park in Atlanta.
Pitchfork Music Festival
At Pitchfork, Jamie xx incorporates Chicago house sounds in first local solo show
After navigating around the massive VIP viewing tower, fans dance along to British DJ’s beats.
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 
Screenshot 2024-07-21 at 7.47.21 PM.png
Crime
Man found shot to death at Arlington Heights apartment
Two people have been detained by police in connection with the shooting, but no charges had been filed. There is an active order of protection issued in Cook County prohibiting the dead man from contacting the resident, police said.
By Daily Herald
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Shortstop Dansby Swanson's offensive struggles continue as trade deadline nears
Swanson has career lows in batting average (.210), on-base percentage (.284) and on-base plus slugging (.627).
By Kyle Williams
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs salvage series finale with walk-off victory against Diamondbacks
The Cubs won 2-1 on a bases-loaded walk by second baseman Nico Hoerner to avoid being swept in the three-game series.
By Kyle Williams
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man held in slashing of woman at Loop Blue Line station
A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the man allegedly cut her forearms and hands with an object, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 