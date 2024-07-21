Far South Side fire displaces 10 people

One woman suffered a minor injury and 10 people were displaced in a fire on the city’s Far South Side, Chicago police said.
First-responders arrived at a fire in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street about 4:35 a.m. after it was reported, officials said. A 50-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to police, though 10 people were displaced by the damage.
Joe Biden has ended his reelection campaign. What could that mean for J.B. Pritzker’s political future?
The Latest
After navigating around the massive VIP viewing tower, fans dance along to British DJ’s beats.
Two people have been detained by police in connection with the shooting, but no charges had been filed. There is an active order of protection issued in Cook County prohibiting the dead man from contacting the resident, police said.
Swanson has career lows in batting average (.210), on-base percentage (.284) and on-base plus slugging (.627).
The Cubs won 2-1 on a bases-loaded walk by second baseman Nico Hoerner to avoid being swept in the three-game series.
A 22-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were in a verbal altercation at the Jackson Blue Line stop in the 300 block of South Dearborn about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when the man allegedly cut her forearms and hands with an object, police said.