Far South Side fire displaces 10 people

One woman suffered a minor injury and 10 people were displaced in a fire on the city’s Far South Side, Chicago police said.

First-responders arrived at a fire in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street about 4:35 a.m. after it was reported, officials said. A 50-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to police, though 10 people were displaced by the damage.