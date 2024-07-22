1 dead in Buffalo Grove house fire
Firefighters responded to a call of a garage fire about 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane, a spokesperson for the village said. One person was found dead.
When they arrived, they found that the fire had spread to the attached two-story home and one person was unaccounted for.
Firefighters entered the home, and a person was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
The fire was put out about 30 minutes after fire crews arriving, officials said.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
