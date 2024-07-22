1 dead in Buffalo Grove house fire

A person died in a house fire Monday morning in suburban Buffalo Grove, officials say.

Firefighters responded to a call of a garage fire about 10:22 a.m. in the 600 block of Woodhollow Lane, a spokesperson for the village said.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had spread to the attached two-story home and one person was unaccounted for.

Firefighters entered the home, and a person was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The fire was put out about 30 minutes after fire crews arriving, officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.