Struggling swimmer dies following lake rescue in Rogers Park
The man was pulled from the water after a search and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A struggling swimmer who was rescued from Lake Michigan late Sunday in Rogers Park has died, police said.
Just before midnight, police and fire officials responded to a person in distress where a witness said that a 23-year-old man was last seen in the water near the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man was pulled from the water after a search and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
