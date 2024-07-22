Struggling swimmer dies following lake rescue in Rogers Park

A struggling swimmer who was rescued from Lake Michigan late Sunday in Rogers Park has died, police said.

Just before midnight, police and fire officials responded to a person in distress where a witness said that a 23-year-old man was last seen in the water near the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was pulled from the water after a search and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.