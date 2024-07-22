Disabled motorist fatally struck by vehicle while walking on Bishop Ford near South Holland

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near suburban South Holland.

Around 2:25 a.m., a driver from a previous crash was attempting to cross active traffic when they were hit by a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian was dead at the scene, state police said. The vehicle that struck the person remained on the scene.

Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford remain closed after they were shut down around 3:45 a.m.