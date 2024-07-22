The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
News Suburban Chicago Transportation

Disabled motorist fatally struck by vehicle while walking on Bishop Ford near South Holland

Around 2:25 a.m., a driver from a previous crash was attempting to cross active traffic when they were struck by a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Disabled motorist fatally struck by vehicle while walking on Bishop Ford near South Holland
ISP-022824-02.JPG

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle July 22, 2024 on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Sun-Times file photo

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near suburban South Holland.

Around 2:25 a.m., a driver from a previous crash was attempting to cross active traffic when they were hit by a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The pedestrian was dead at the scene, state police said. The vehicle that struck the person remained on the scene.

Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford remain closed after they were shut down around 3:45 a.m.

Next Up In News
Man shot during Hyde Park robbery
Struggling swimmer dies following lake rescue in Rogers Park
Person fatally hit by vehicle in Morgan Park
Man fatally shot in Pullman
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line over Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Far South Side fire displaces 10 people
The Latest
PRITZKERBUDGET-060624_25.jpg
Other Views
Genetic testing should be included in health insurance reform
Too often, insurers deny coverage for genetic tests that have been established as a standard of modern health care and can have a significant impact on people’s lives.
By Sara Cherny
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Niece and I are close but she left me out of special occasion
Her boyfriend’s family watched him pop the question, and woman’s aunt is hurt that she wasn’t invited too.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a rally to support Illinois Democrats with Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Chicago in September.
DNC 2024
Not all Illinois Democrats fall in line over Kamala Harris replacing President Biden
Some Democrats issued statements of strong support for the vice president, others stayed mum, for now — with just weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19.
By Lynn Sweet  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Josette Maskin (from left), Naomi McPherson and Katie Gavin of MUNA pause for a photo Sunday at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.
Pitchfork Music Festival
MUNA in 'a sweet spot' as trio arrives for Pitchfork Music Festival show
The band is now making money on the road, a turn that vocalist Katie Gavin calls ‘a game-changer.’
By Jim Ryan | For the Sun-Times
 