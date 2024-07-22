Disabled motorist fatally struck by vehicle while walking on Bishop Ford near South Holland
Around 2:25 a.m., a driver from a previous crash was attempting to cross active traffic when they were struck by a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said.
The pedestrian was dead at the scene, state police said. The vehicle that struck the person remained on the scene.
Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford remain closed after they were shut down around 3:45 a.m.
