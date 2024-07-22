Person fatally hit by vehicle in Morgan Park

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving a gray sedan in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he felt his vehicle hit something on the road, Chicago police said.

The man exited his vehicle and found a person lying on the ground with trauma to his body, police said. He was dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the person may have already been lying in the road before he was struck, officials said.

No citations were pending.