Monday, July 22, 2024
Person fatally hit by vehicle in Morgan Park

Preliminary information indicates the person may have already been lying in the road before he was struck, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was fatally struck by a vehicle July 22, 2024 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving a gray sedan in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he felt his vehicle hit something on the road, Chicago police said.

The man exited his vehicle and found a person lying on the ground with trauma to his body, police said. He was dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the person may have already been lying in the road before he was struck, officials said.

No citations were pending.

