Police: No charges in fatal shooting at Arlington Heights apartment

A man who fatally shot a Chicago man in an Arlington Heights apartment Sunday won’t face charges, police said Monday.

Arlington Heights police said the deceased — identified Monday as 33-year-old Jimmie Jackson Franklin of Chicago — unlawfully entered the Arbor Lakes Apartments residence near Bloomington Avenue and Lake-Cook Road, where a woman who obtained an order of protection against him lives.

Franklin went into the woman’s apartment at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday and immediately attacked a male guest, “quickly gaining a position of physical dominance,” according to a police department news release.

The guest retrieved a handgun and fired one shot, striking Franklin’s upper body, said police, adding that the gun owner has a valid Illinois concealed-carry license.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed Franklin died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

