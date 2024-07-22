The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Police: No charges in fatal shooting at Arlington Heights apartment

Arlington Heights police said the deceased — identified Monday as 33-year-old Jimmie Jackson Franklin of Chicago — unlawfully entered the Arbor Lakes Apartments residence of woman who had obtained an order of protection against him. Franklin allegedly attacked a man, who shot him.

By  Daily Herald
   
A man who fatally shot a Chicago man in an Arlington Heights apartment Sunday won’t face charges, police said Monday.

Arlington Heights police said the deceased — identified Monday as 33-year-old Jimmie Jackson Franklin of Chicago — unlawfully entered the Arbor Lakes Apartments residence near Bloomington Avenue and Lake-Cook Road, where a woman who obtained an order of protection against him lives.

Franklin went into the woman’s apartment at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday and immediately attacked a male guest, “quickly gaining a position of physical dominance,” according to a police department news release.

The guest retrieved a handgun and fired one shot, striking Franklin’s upper body, said police, adding that the gun owner has a valid Illinois concealed-carry license.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed Franklin died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

