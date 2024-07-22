The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wienermobile crashes on Tri-State Tollway near Oak Brook

The Wienermobile and a car were both going north on the tollway when the Wienermobile struck the car, lost control and rolled over, Illinois State Police said. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a crash July 22, 2024 on the Tri-State Tollway.

Sun-Times file

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover crash Monday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near Oak Brook, officials said.

Around 11:15 a.m., state troopers were called to I-294 near Roosevelt Road for a crash involving the Wienermobile and a Hyundai car, according to Illinois State Police.

The Wienermobile and a car were both going north on the tollway when the Wienermobile struck the car lost control and rolled over, state police said. No injuries were reported.

The right lane on northbound Interstate 294 was shut down for a little over an hour following the crash, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

