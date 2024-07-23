The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
News Metro/State Crime

Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2

Two men, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were hospitalized in serious condition following a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their boat burned.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2
Two men were seriously injured when the boat they were on exploded Tuesday, July 23, 2024, on Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

Two men were seriously injured when the boat they were on exploded on Tuesday on Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

Sun-Times file

Two men were in serious condition Tuesday fter their boat exploded on Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 p.m. to North Point Marina in north suburban Winthrop Harbor for a report of an explosion on the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness had already helped bring the boat occupants to shore before officials arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The victims, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Their 25-foot boat was found engulfed in flames about two miles northeast of Waukegan Harbor, officials said. The boat continued to burn for another hour and a half, then sank.

Illinois Conservation Police are investigating.

Next Up In News
Storms hit Chicago area, bringing possible hail, flooding
Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for string of cellphone store robberies across Illinois
A vestige of the video era: Human touch helps Chicago movie rental shop live on in age of streaming
Domestic violence deaths spiked in Illinois last year, adding to calls for passage of Karina’s Bill
New antibiotic would make it more difficult for bacteria to develop drug resistance, UIC researchers say
Virtual roll call to start voting to nominate Kamala Harris could be as early as Aug. 1
The Latest
FILE - English blues singer John Mayall performs with his band The Bluesbreakers, on the stage of the Miles Davis hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Monday, July 7, 2008. Mayall, the British blues musician whose influential band the Bluesbreakers was a training ground for Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood and many other superstars, died Monday, July 22, 2024, at his home in California. He was 90. (Sandro Campardo/Keystone via AP, File)
Music
John Mayall, influential British blues pioneer, dies at 90
He is credited with helping develop the English take on urban, Chicago-style R&B that played an important role in the blues revival of the late 1960s.
By AP
 
Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers
White Sox
White Sox' Garrett Crochet goes four innings in White Sox' ninth straight loss
White Sox monitoring coveted Crochet’s workload coming out of All-Star break.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
College Sports
Big Ten football media days: It's a circus in here
More money, more chaos, more excess. The Big Ten never has had more of all those things — or more juice within the sport.
By Steve Greenberg
 
VIDEOSTRIP-070924-3.jpg
Movies and TV
A vestige of the video era: Human touch helps Chicago movie rental shop live on in age of streaming
Joe Trutin opened the Video Strip in 1995 with around 200 titles. The store has outlived local rivals, Netflix mailers and Redbox and now has more than 25,000 titles, keeping generations of customers coming back.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The1901Project_Render_4.jpg
Editorials
Good news for West Side with $7 billion United Center campus plan
So far, we like the plans from the Wirtz and Reinsdorf families, owners of the UC. The 1901 Project would fill in a piece that’s crucial to the greater redevelopment of the West Side — and benefit Chicago at the same time.
By CST Editorial Board
 