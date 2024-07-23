Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2

Two men were in serious condition Tuesday fter their boat exploded on Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 p.m. to North Point Marina in north suburban Winthrop Harbor for a report of an explosion on the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness had already helped bring the boat occupants to shore before officials arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The victims, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Their 25-foot boat was found engulfed in flames about two miles northeast of Waukegan Harbor, officials said. The boat continued to burn for another hour and a half, then sank.

Illinois Conservation Police are investigating.