Boat explodes on Lake Michigan near Waukegan, injuring 2
Two men, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were hospitalized in serious condition following a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their boat burned.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 p.m. to North Point Marina in north suburban Winthrop Harbor for a report of an explosion on the lake, the sheriff’s office said.
A witness had already helped bring the boat occupants to shore before officials arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The victims, a 46-year-old man from Washington state and a 55-year-old man from Franklin Park, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Their 25-foot boat was found engulfed in flames about two miles northeast of Waukegan Harbor, officials said. The boat continued to burn for another hour and a half, then sank.
Illinois Conservation Police are investigating.