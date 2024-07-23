10,000 refunds being sent to Cook County property owners

Thousands of Cook County property owners who overpaid last year’s taxes are in line to receive automatic refunds.

The $22 million in refunds will be distributed to owners of 10,099 properties, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office announced Tuesday. Property owners do not need to file paperwork to get the refunds.

Of those, 5,813 will have funds directly deposited to their bank accounts, and 4,286 will receive checks in the mail by Aug. 9.

Most of the refunds are for homeowners receiving property tax exemptions applied to the second installment 2023 tax bill due Aug. 1.

Property owners can check cookcountytreasurer.com to see if they have an automatic refund coming.