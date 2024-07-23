The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
10,000 refunds being sent to Cook County property owners

The $22 million in automatic refunds will be distributed to owners who overpaid last year’s property tax bill.

By  David Struett
   
Some Cook County property owners will soon be receiving automatic refunds for overpayments on the Second Installment 2023 taxes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Thousands of Cook County property owners who overpaid last year’s taxes are in line to receive automatic refunds.

The $22 million in refunds will be distributed to owners of 10,099 properties, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office announced Tuesday. Property owners do not need to file paperwork to get the refunds.

Of those, 5,813 will have funds directly deposited to their bank accounts, and 4,286 will receive checks in the mail by Aug. 9.

Most of the refunds are for homeowners receiving property tax exemptions applied to the second installment 2023 tax bill due Aug. 1.

Property owners can check cookcountytreasurer.com to see if they have an automatic refund coming.

The Latest
ISMAELPEREZ-29.JPG
Someone in Chicago
Editor's note: 'Someone in Chicago' takes a break while columnist Ismael Pérez recovers from hit-and-run
The advice column is expected to return this fall. “I want to focus on getting better before I help other people get better through the column,” Ismael says.
By Angela Massino
 
2024 WNBA All Star Game
Letters to the Editor
Sky, Angel Reese are worth the higher season ticket prices
Led by rookie star Reese, they’re the best game in town, a reader from Cicero writes. Another reader laments the pressure Biden faced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
By Letters to the Editor
 
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Politics
Secret Service director resigns after assassination attempt against former President Trump at rally
Just Monday, grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Kimberly Cheatle said her agency had failed in its mission to protect former a former president.
By AP
 
Wabash-Lights-Next-Stop-Chicago.png
Art
Green Line to pulse with colorful lights in art project timed to DNC
‘Next Stop: Chicago’ hopes to draw conventioneers, locals out of downtown with seven installations along the CTA line.
By Erica Thompson  and Stefano Esposito
 
CPD (1).JPG
Crime
Gunmen confront off-duty cop leading to shootout in Morgan Park; 1 in custody
Around 5:30 a.m. the officer was confronted by multiple gunmen in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue and a shootout ensued, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 