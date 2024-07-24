The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Semi hauling 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower snarling traffic near Elmhurst

Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ISP-022824-04A.JPG

A semi-trailer with 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway July 24, 2024 near west suburban Elmhurst

Sun-Times file photo

A semi-trailer with 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway causing lane closures early Wednesday morning near west suburban Elmhurst.

Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294), Illinois State police said.

All eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to the southbound lanes of I-294, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

