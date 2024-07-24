Semi hauling 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower snarling traffic near Elmhurst
Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway, Illinois State police said.
A semi-trailer with 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway causing lane closures early Wednesday morning near west suburban Elmhurst.
Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294), Illinois State police said.
All eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to the southbound lanes of I-294, state police said.
No further information was immediately available.
