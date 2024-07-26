The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Person missing after boat capsizes near 31st Street harbor

The boat, carrying multiple people, capsized about 7:30 p.m. Officials are searching Lake Michigan for one person who was unaccounted for.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
View from 31st Street.<br>Credit: Dale Bowman

Lake Michigan from 31st Street.

Dale Bowman/Sun-Times file

Officials are searching Lake Michigan for one person after a boat capsized Friday night near 31st Street harbor.

The boat carrying multiple people capsized about 7:30 p.m. offshore near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

One person on the boat, a male, was still unaccounted for as of 9 p.m., police said.

No other information was available.

