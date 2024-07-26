Person missing after boat capsizes near 31st Street harbor

Officials are searching Lake Michigan for one person after a boat capsized Friday night near 31st Street harbor.
The boat carrying multiple people capsized about 7:30 p.m. offshore near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.
One person on the boat, a male, was still unaccounted for as of 9 p.m., police said.
No other information was available.
The Latest
