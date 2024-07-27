Boy, 4, critically hurt after falling out of West Lawn home

A 4-year-old boy was injured after falling out of a home Saturday in West Lawn.
The fall happened around 5:15 p.m., when a woman went to check on the boy but noticed a torn screen in a window of the home in the 3700 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.
She went outside and found the boy on the ground with scrapes to his face, police said. It wasn’t clear from which floor he fell.
The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
A 3-month-old boy and 21-year-old man were in a car about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of West 26th Street when two people opened fire. Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition.
At Bantu Fest in Hyde Park’s Midway Plaisance Park, crafts people offer their wares — from perfume to paintings and handmade items — in a spirit of acceptance and unity among diverse cultures.
Clevinger will undergo disk-replacement surgery Thursday.
Wentworth Avenue was alive with K-pop music, fitness demonstrations, Japanese drumming, tai chi and Indian and Chinese folk dances for the 45th annual Chinatown Summer Fair, which continues Sunday.
Montrose has become a living education center for the endangered piping plover, five years after the birds again began nesting in Illinois and gaining a fan base far beyond the shores of Lake Michigan.