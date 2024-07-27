Boy, 4, critically hurt after falling out of West Lawn home

A 4-year-old boy was injured after falling out of a home Saturday in West Lawn.

The fall happened around 5:15 p.m., when a woman went to check on the boy but noticed a torn screen in a window of the home in the 3700 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

She went outside and found the boy on the ground with scrapes to his face, police said. It wasn’t clear from which floor he fell.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.