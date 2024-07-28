Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

A man who was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.
First responders recovered the man from the water near the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details surrounding the incident are unclear, and the situation is under investigation.
Another man died after being pulled from the lake Saturday morning, police said. In an unrelated incident, police were searching for a man who was unaccounted for after a boat he was in capsized Friday night.
