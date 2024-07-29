NABJ convention in Chicago could set attendance record

The National Association of Black Journalists annual convention and career fair is coming to Chicago this week, and organizers say this year’s gathering could end up being their biggest yet.

The convention runs from July 31 through Aug. 4 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave., and will host thousands in the industry for workshops, speaking events, forum discussions, career advancement opportunities and more.

Ken Lemon, NABJ president and a reporter at WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, said attendance numbers are tracking ahead of previous conventions and could end up surpassing the record 4,105 that attended their 2019 convention in Miami, Florida.

“Our registration numbers are climbing, and by the time this thing is over this could be close to a record for us at NABJ as far as attendance goes,” Lemon said.

The convention in Chicago is already the second highest-attended NABJ convention ever with 3,625 people registered, organizers said. Last year’s event, which was attended by 3,606 people and held in Birmingham, Alabama, was the third largest.

Lemon said many more will register closer to the convention, and final attendance numbers won’t be known until the event winds down. He credited this year’s high interest in the convention in part to the city and its offerings.

“The location is wonderful, and it really lives up to itself,” Lemon said. “I heard great things about it before coming, and judging by how our members are responding to it, I think the feeling is mutual.”

Lemon also said attendees are drawn to the convention’s workshops and special guests and speakers, which have included celebrities such as actor Michael B. Jordan and political figures like former president Barack Obama during his days as a senator.

Organizers extend invitations to candidates of both parties during election years. Vice President Kamala Harris was sent an invite when it became clear in the last couple of weeks she was on her way to becoming the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party, Lemon said. NABJ had yet to hear back from Harris’ team as of Sunday.

The theme for this year’s convention is “journalism over disinformation.” Several of the scheduled workshops tackle that topic, including one titled “Real or Fake: Spotting Misinformation and Disinformation” and another called “The Battle for Truth in an Age of Disinformation.”

The convention will also highlight some of Chicago’s historic cultural contributions. The final day of the convention will feature a gospel brunch headlined by award-winning American gospel singer Yolanda Adams. The event hasn’t been held during the convention in several years and is being restarted in honor of Chicago being the birthplace of gospel, Lemon said.

The convention is also looking to the future of the industry. There are workshops centered around the emerging artificial intelligence technology and how it can be used to both spread and combat misinformation.

Brandon Pope, president of NABJ’s Chicago chapter and and Emmy-winning multimedia journalist, said its important for journalists to get a grasp of the technology to safeguard against its potential dangers, particularly during an election year.

“We all know how prevalent misinformation disinformation is, and AI can complicate that,” Pope said. “We also know within our industry AI is coming, so instead of crossing our arms and pouting we have to adapt, figure out how to work with it or within it.”

Pope said the high interest in the Chicago convention shows the “collective power of hard-working Black journalists” as well as the “vibrant media ecosystem” in the city, which he said is important to the “bedrock” of Black journalism.

“We have an ecosystem here that should be celebrated and showcased to the world, especially in a time where journalism is under attack,” Pope said. “We can show people how to get it done, and that diverse voices still matter and ultimately help lead to better news coverage for collective audiences.”

Pope added the high attendance numbers also speak to the important role Black journalists will play during this election cycle, helping to navigate conversations on diversity, democracy, civil rights and societal inequities.

“It’s a recognition that this is important, this is a pivotal time that we need to be present, engaged, support each other and push through collectively to tell our stories and inform our audiences,” Pope said.