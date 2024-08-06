The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
News Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Christkindlmarket will not open in Wrigley Field in 2024

The annual holiday markets modeled on one in Germany will open Nov. 22 in downtown Chicago and Aurora, officials said Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza (pictured) is a holiday favorite in Chicago. The event will also be held in Aurora this holiday season.

Inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, Christkindlmarket Chicago has brought beer, wine, baked goods, meats, toys, holiday ornaments, and other Christmas decorations to Daley Plaza since 1997.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The Christkindlmarket will not reopen at Wrigley Field in 2024, but two locations will open in Chicago and Aurora.

The market will open Nov. 22, officials at German-American Events said Tuesday. The market will open for its 28th season at Daley Plaza in Chicago and its third year at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

The admissions-free market will have several vendors and German events scheduled from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

The market hours at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., are as follows:
• Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, will be open with the following regular and special hours:
• Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Special Hours: Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The location at Wrigley Field will not open due to the NHL Winter Classic, officials said.

