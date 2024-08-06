Christkindlmarket will not open in Wrigley Field in 2024

The Christkindlmarket will not reopen at Wrigley Field in 2024, but two locations will open in Chicago and Aurora.

The market will open Nov. 22, officials at German-American Events said Tuesday. The market will open for its 28th season at Daley Plaza in Chicago and its third year at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

The admissions-free market will have several vendors and German events scheduled from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

The market hours at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., are as follows:

• Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, will be open with the following regular and special hours:

• Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Special Hours: Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 16, through Wednesday, Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The location at Wrigley Field will not open due to the NHL Winter Classic, officials said.