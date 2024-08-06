Lincoln Park Zoo now recognized as a botanical garden

Lincoln Park Zoo is now recognized as a botanical garden.

The zoo, which has more than 1,800 plant types, was accredited a botanic garden by the Botanic Gardens Conservation International, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

It was recognized for its efforts in plant conservation and sustainability.

“Our horticulture team is fiercely dedicated to the plants in its care, which is evident in the wide array of thriving flora all across our grounds,” director of horticulture Katrina Quint said in a statement. “Lincoln Park Zoo is now an accredited zoo, arboretum, and botanic garden, and we’re proud to be a leading example of the highest professional standards for both plants and animals alike.”

The zoo also houses and cares for special collections of North American native hydrangea and the country’s only accredited perennial herbaceous hibiscus collection, officials said.

The zoo was also recognized as a Level III Arboretum by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program for housing at least 500 species of woody plants, employing a collections curator, having educational programming, collaborating with other arboretums, publicizing its collections and actively participating in tree science and conservation.