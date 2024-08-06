Woman fatally hit by semitruck driver on Near West Side

A woman was struck and killed by a semi-truck driver Tuesday on the Near West Side.

About 8:15 p.m., the unidentified woman stepped onto the road in the 1600 block of West Roosevelt Road and was hit by the driver who was traveling north on Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The semitruck driver stayed at the scene, police said. No other details were released.

The Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.