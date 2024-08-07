The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Person dies after 2 pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus

Two males jumped into the lake about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and were pulled out a short time later. One of them was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person died and another was unharmed after they jumped into Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

One person died and another was unharmed after they jumped into Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus on Wednesday.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

A person has died after he and another person were pulled Wednesday from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus.

The two males, whose ages weren’t released, were pulled from the water shortly after they jumped into the lake about 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

One of the men was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other person was not harmed, police said.

The 3500 block of Oakton Street in Skokie.
Crime
Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie dies
The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was riding near the 3500 block of Oakton Street about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle, Skokie police said. The bicyclist fell to the ground and was hit by another vehicle. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thousands of rubber ducks are dropped from the Columbus Drive bridge at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Loop
Not a yellow submarine: 100,000 rubber duckies take a dip for a good cause
The Chicago Ducky Derby is an annual race that raises funds for the Special Olympics of Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 
BEARS-072424-19.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild looks smarter, more sustainable than Bulls, White Sox, but playoffs are a must
The Bears don’t have to go to the Super Bowl this season for it to be a success. But after what they put everyone through the last two seasons, there has to be some return on the investment.
By Jason Lieser
 
SHOOTINGS-080824_8.jpg
Crime
Evanston residents on edge after 3 shootings within a mile of each other: 'It was chaotic, it was scary'
An arrest has been made in one of the attacks, Evanston police confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Four people were wounded in three separate shootings in less than 24 hours, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
White Sox Padres Baseball
White Sox
Struggling Luis Robert Jr. at core of struggling White Sox woes
Robert goes 0-for-4 in Athletics’ 3-2 come-from-behind victory Wednesday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 