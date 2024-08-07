Person dies after 2 pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus

A person has died after he and another person were pulled Wednesday from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus.

The two males, whose ages weren’t released, were pulled from the water shortly after they jumped into the lake about 1:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

One of the men was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other person was not harmed, police said.