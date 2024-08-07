The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Small Business Money Entertainment and Culture

Beloved Oak Park bookstore Book Table is set to close after 21 years

Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver opened on July 26, 2003. They say they can no longer devote the care and devotion necessary to curate titles. No closing date has been set, but all books will be discounted another 10%.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver opened Book Table, at 1045 Lake St. in Oak Park, on July 26, 2003. In 2011, with demand growing, they expanded the store. The pandemic dealt a blow to business. And now owners Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver are ready to close up shop.

Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver opened Book Table, at 1045 Lake St. in Oak Park, on July 26, 2003. In 2011, with demand growing, they expanded the store. The pandemic dealt a blow to business. And now Smith and Weaver are ready to close up shop.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Share

Owners of the Book Table in Oak Park are ready to turn the page and will close the doors on the beloved store after 21 years in business.

Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver opened the store, at 1045 Lake St., on July 26, 2003.

At the time, the store was just one of four bookstores in the area, and they saw a need in the community for a store that sold discounted and used books.

“If someone came in looking for an SAT prep book, we could direct them to the other store down the street, and instead we could focus on our highly curated group of books,” Smith said.

But over time, things changed.

The demand for new books grew as other stores started shutting down, and in 2011 Smith and Weaver made the decision to expand the store and their inventory.

“In a lot of ways we had to grow up because we didn’t have the backup down the street,” he said. “Our store evolved from being that initial concept to becoming a new bookstore because we needed to fill the void that was left in the community when the other stores closed down.

Related

“The only constant is that Rachel and I are still here,” Smith said.

Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver, co-owners of The Book Table. They say the decision to close was personal, not financial, and both remain grateful to the store's many loyal customers.

Jason Smith and Rachel Weaver, co-owners of The Book Table. They say the decision to close was personal, not financial, and both remain grateful to the store’s many loyal customers.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

But the pandemic hit the store hard.

“That period of selling books, nothing about it was pleasant, and we got into a bit of a funk,” Smith said. “We were constantly worrying about keeping our staff safe, worrying about keeping our customers safe. We thought that after everything returned to normal, we would be able to shake it off and everything would be fine, but we’ve found that we haven’t fully shaken it off, and it’s time.”

The decision to close was personal and not financial, they said.

Smith and Weaver, 49 — who have been booksellers for more than 30 years — said they felt they could no longer dedicate the time and devotion the store needed.

“No one gets into the bookstore business to get rich,” Smith said. “The bookstore has always been what it was supposed to be, which is a marginally profitable business run by people who adore it and books. But if at some point one of those is no longer true and the love isn’t quite there, then it’s a problem.”

However, Smith said he’s grateful for the support the community has shown them throughout the years.

“It’s not just our love of books that kept us going this long, it was our love of this community,” he said. “We have the world’s greatest customers, and they have supported us in every way possible. We could not possibly be more grateful for every one of them.”

There is no set closing date yet, but beginning Aug. 8, 2024, all Book Table books will be discounted an additional 10%.

There is no set closing date yet, but beginning Thursday, all Book Table books will be discounted an additional 10%.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

As for the couple’s next chapter? They’re not quite sure.

“To be honest, we don’t know,” Smith said. “We don’t know how not to focus on the store. So until the day that we close, that’s what we’ll continue to do. And the day after that, we’ll figure out what life means after it.

Smith said there is no set closing date, but beginning Aug. 8, all books will be discounted an additional 10% and the sale will grow as their inventory gets lower.

Down the block, the Cozy Corner Cozy Restaurant, a breakfast staple in the community, closed last week after 65 years in business over rent disputes and difficulty finding a new home.

Share
Next Up In Business
Landmarks panel could deny request to demolish building where 21 people died in stampede
Chicago could fill food desert with three-store network of city-owned grocery stores, consultant says
Greyhound to be booted from West Loop station by mid-September, CEO says — so city must act now
Community space South Side Sanctuary opens in 'heart' of Bronzeville
Christkindlmarket will not open in Wrigley Field in 2024
Mayor Johnson calls off meeting to confirm Zoning chair
The Latest
Christian Bethancourt
Cubs
How Cubs' under-the-radar addition of Christian Bethancourt has lengthened their lineup
The Cubs beat the Twins 8-2 on Wednesday with major contributions from Bethancourt.
By Maddie Lee
 
e2-CST-040513-3.jpg
Crime
Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie dies
The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was riding near the 3500 block of Oakton Street about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle, Skokie police said. The bicyclist fell to the ground and was hit by another vehicle. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 3500 block of Oakton Street in Skokie.
Crime
Bicyclist struck by 2 vehicles in Skokie dies
The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was riding near the 3500 block of Oakton Street about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle, Skokie police said. The bicyclist fell to the ground and was hit by another vehicle. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thousands of rubber ducks are dropped from the Columbus Drive bridge at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Loop
Not a yellow submarine: 100,000 rubber duckies take a dip for a good cause
The Chicago Ducky Derby is an annual race that raises funds for the Special Olympics of Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 
BEARS-072424-19.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild looks smarter, more sustainable than Bulls, White Sox, but playoffs are a must
The Bears don’t have to go to the Super Bowl this season for it to be a success. But after what they put everyone through the last two seasons, there has to be some return on the investment.
By Jason Lieser
 