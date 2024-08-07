Pedestrian struck and killed by semi truck on Near West Side

A woman was fatally struck by a semi truck on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday night, police said.
Around 8:15 p.m., the unidentified woman crossed in front of a semi that was heading northb on Ashland Avenue near Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police. The truck hit the woman, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported and the Major Accidents Unit of Chicago police is investigating.
