Thursday, August 8, 2024
O, say can they sing! Fans make their pitch to sing national anthem at White Sox game during auditions

Seven finalists were invited to perform at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday evening. They were chosen from almost 200 submissions.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Destinee Feliciano sings the National Anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Destinee Feliciano sings the national anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday. She traveled from Bloomington in central Illinois with her boyfriend and grandmother, from whom she says she adopted her love for the team.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

One talented Chicago White Sox fan will have the opportunity to sing the national anthem during a game next month.

The contestants gathered at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday evening to audition in front of a panel of judges for the chance to sing during the Sept. 10 game versus Cleveland.

Only seven finalists were invited to audition in person after being selected from almost 200 video submissions in the first White Sox National Anthem contest.

Destinee Feliciano, a music teacher and longtime White Sox fan, said performing the anthem during a game has always been on her bucket list.

“I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” said Feliciano, 25. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been in choirs, bands and singing for fun. It’s really exciting to be here. I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited to be able to hear myself sing on the field.”

Feliciano, 25, traveled from Bloomington in central Illinois with her boyfriend and grandmother, from whom she says she adopted her love for the team.

Though she’s performed the anthem at a sports game with an a capella group in the past, singing it solo would be a special experience.

Leonard Jones sings the National Anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, August 8, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Leonard Jones sings the national anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago Jones sang the anthem at a White Sox game at the old Comiskey Park stadium.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Leonard Jones is also not new to performing in front a large crowd at a sports game.

Nearly 40 years ago Jones, 68, sang the anthem at a White Sox game at the old Comiskey Park. And though much has changed, his love for singing and the Sox hasn’t.

The Bolingbrook native has been a season-ticket holder since 2005 and participates in his church choir. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to perform again.

“My son encouraged me to participate in the contest,” he said. “He wanted a video of me performing since the first one was never recorded.”

Jessica Greene, 35, of Palos Hills said she’s always loved singing but has never had many opportunities to perform in front of a crowd.

“I’ve been singing my whole life, and when I heard about this, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Greene said. “I’ve been a huge Sox fan my whole life, so it just made sense to audition. I was so excited to get the email that I was picked to audition live. I honestly go into things expecting whatever to happen, to happen, and it turned out really good. I have a whole entire slew of people getting ready to buy tickets for September if I get picked.”

Jessica Greene sings the National Anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

Jessica Greene sings the national anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday. The Palos Hills resident said she’s always loved singing but has never had many opportunities to perform in front of a crowd.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The panel of judges included former White Sox player and Hall of Famer Harold Baines, NBC 5 Chicago news anchor and singer/songwriter Evrod Cassimy, Chicago-based R&B artist Aya Ito and “American Idol” season six contestant and Sox anthem regular Gina Ruzicka.

“I’m looking for someone who can take the song and make it own without disrespecting the anthem,” said Ruzicka. “It’s such a special moment. There’s nothing like having a crowd look at you and listening to you honor your country.”

Judges scored the finalists on their overall performance, including categories such as vocal quality, projection, expression and emotion.

A day for when the winner will be unveiled hasn’t been finalized yet, but spokesperson said the team will announce details next week.

