Judge who banned man from courthouse over phone faces potential referral to Judicial Inquiry Board

Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans said Tuesday he has called on the court’s Executive Committee to review the actions of a judge who banned a law clerk from the courthouse for nine months over a cellphone.

The committee will consider whether Judge Peggy Chiampas violated judicial ethics, Evans said in a rare interview. The committee could refer the case to the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board or take disciplinary action of its own or decide to do nothing.

Members of the public are banned from bringing electronic devices into the courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue, but broad exceptions are made for police officers, courthouse employees, jurors, private attorneys and others.

Evans said Chiampas has been notified to appear before the committee on Friday and will be allowed to make arguments to the panel in support of her actions. The committee’s meetings are not open to the public, but Evans promised to provide an update on the panel’s decision.

The incident occurred on Oct. 4, when a deputy in Chiampas’ courtroom asked Robert Almodovar if he had a cell phone in his possession, and he replied that he did.

Almodovar, who was working as a law clerk for civil rights attorney Jennifer Bonjean, said he believed he was allowed to have it but offered to stow it in the public lockers.

Before he could, Chiampas called him into her courtroom and demanded he give her his phone, according to an official transcript of the proceedings.

Chiampas then repeatedly threatened Almodovar with six months in jail unless he allowed a deputy to search his phone — an experience Almodovar said was particularly traumatic given his history.

Almodovar spent 23 years in prison for his conviction in a double murder case tied to a corrupt police officer. He was issued a certificate of innocence in the case in 2018 and said he became a law clerk to help others like him.

He told the Sun-Times in an interview last week that he was terrified: “I didn’t want to get locked up again.”

According to the transcript, Chiampas seemed aware of his past, stating she believed she had previously recused herself in a “post-conviction case” that involved him.

At one point, Chiampas warned him, “I will exercise my discretion in locking you up for six months, no day for day credit,” she said, referring to a common way people reduce their time in custody. “I can take you into custody right now.”

Almodovar allowed a search of his phone. When deputies found nothing incriminating, Chiampas said she was issuing an order barring him from the courthouse unless he had been charged in a criminal case or was called to appear or was granted permission by the court.

Chiampas reversed that order last week in a brief hearing without explanation. Sources said an attorney had repeatedly asked her to hear a motion to overturn the ban, arguing it was illegal.

Evans said he could not comment on Chiampas’ case directly, saying the matter was pending before the executive committee.

If the case is referred to the Judicial Inquiry Board, it would determine whether it should be sent to the Courts Commission for possible sanctions.

The committee could also determine whether to impose its own disciplinary measures, including reassigning her or suspending her from the bench.

In recent cases, judges have been reassigned after being called before the executive committee, including over allegations of making racist or sexist comments. Earlier this summer, the committee recommended referring allegations against Law Division Judge Kathy Flanagan to the inquiry board after she ordered an attorney taken into custody, and he was handcuffed after arguing with her during a hearing.

The chief judge said the incident involving Chiampas had only recently been brought to his attention when the presiding judge of the criminal division, Erica Reddick, told him about confusion over an aspect of the court’s cell phone ban.

A list of people who are allowed to possess a cell phone in the courthouse includes “authorized employees of attorneys,” but does not include information about how a person is authorized or who approves them.

Evans said he took steps in June to amend the policy to reflect that employees of attorneys could be authorized by himself, Reddick or the judge presiding over a case an attorney is working.

“If a [judge] decides to ban somebody in the future, they have to say what they’re relying upon that gives them the right to do that,” he said, speaking generally about whether judges have the authority to ban someone from the public courthouse by fiat.

Evans also said he planned to further amend the court’s electronics ban to make it clear that members of the media should be allowed to use electronic devices in courtrooms to take notes and communicate with their outlets, “so long as they don’t cause a disruption.”

Members of the media are typically allowed to bring in electronic devices and have long used them in courtrooms. That was until last year, when a television news reporter was seen taking a photo with a cell phone in a courtroom.

In amending the order then, the court said it would be up to each judge to determine whether to allow reporters to use electronic devices in their courtrooms.

But since then, more judges have told reporters they are not allowed to possess laptops or a cellphone to take notes, including a judge who recently banned reporters from using them after she made statements critical of coverage of her decision to seal records in a high-profile murder case.

In 2022, the Illinois Supreme Court acknowledged that electronic devices were “essential in society” and encouraged fewer restrictions on bringing them into buildings.

The Leighton Court Building is unique in Cook County in its strict cell phone ban — and Evans said that “unfortunately I think that needs to continue.”

Citing incidents when people allegedly tried to take photos of witnesses, jurors and judges to intimidate them, Evans said he believed a general ban was still necessary.

“It is an inconvenience to the public, I realize that, but safety and security is very important to the integrity of our court system,” Evans said. “But I hope the day comes when it won’t be necessary.”