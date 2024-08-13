Suburban brewery fined for selling cicada-infused Malört shot

A suburban brewery garnered headlines this year for selling cicada-infused Jeppson’s Malört during the height of the insect’s resurgence.

The liqueur was promoted as a more disgusting version of the already reviled liqueur.

But the drink was also illegal.

That’s according to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, which issued a fine of an undisclosed amount to Noon Whistle Brewing, with locations in Lombard and Naperville, for selling the creative drink during the rare overlap of two cicada broods.

The brewery confirmed the fine in an email but declined to share details. "[W]e complied and paid the fine to avoid any further issues,” the company said in a statement.

The company wrote on social media on May 30: “Effective immediately we do not sell Cicada infused Malört. It was a fun little moment there that sort of honestly started as a joke/dare and really just totally blew up.”

A spokesperson for the Illinois Liquor Control Commission declined to share the fine’s date and amount.

The cicadas used in the infused Malört at Noon Whistle Brewing are collected in a nearby park. Joey Giardiniera

In May, the brewery advertised $5 shots that have “a flavor reminiscent of succulent lobster,” available for a limited time.

“Everyone already hates Malört, so it’s like, let’s just make it even worse,” Joey Giardiniera, the brewery’s creative director, told the Sun-Times in May.

The fine was previously reported by Eater Chicago after the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago posted a blurb on social media from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s March report.

The report doesn’t mention the company’s name, but says a commission agent visited the business after learning it was selling “an infusion that contained cicadas.” The commission fined the company and “provided education on the issue,” the reports states.

"[P]lease take note that in Illinois, retailers cannot infuse spirits with cicadas for retail sale,” the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago said in the post.

Illinois’ Liquor Control Act of 1934 has strict rules governing alcoholic infusions.

The law requires that infusion must be mixed and stored on the premises licensed by the state, according to 1818, a Chicago law firm focusing on state regulations. The infusion must be stored in a labeled, sanitary, covered container, and cannot be aged more than 14 days. The infusion must be used or destroyed within 21 days after the aging process.