COPA releases video of Auburn Gresham police chase that caused severe head injury to man who died weeks later

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability Thursday released video showing a Chicago police officer knock a man down during a foot chase in Auburn Gresham in June, causing the 22-year-old — who died weeks later — to suffer a severe head injury.

The video raises questions about the officer’s claims that David Curry, 22, fell and hit the back of his head on the ground because he abruptly stopped in front of the officer who couldn’t stop his momentum in time to avoid making contact with Curry.

COPA is investigating the officer’s use of force in the incident.

Video appears to show the officer, who is in a full sprint, extend his arms out in front of him and push a fleeing Curry as he runs into him in an alley in the 8100 block of South Hermitage Avenue.

In the police report, the officer stated he extended his arms because he was about to grab Curry.

Blood can be seen spilling out of Curry’s left ear after he falls forward and slams the back of his head on the pavement.

As officers attempt to handcuff Curry, who is motionless on the ground, a witness off camera can be heard telling the officers “you didn’t have to slam him like that.” One of the officers replies “no, he tripped.” The man replies “He ain’t trip. You pushed him. I watched you.”

Officers attempt to keep Curry conscious as he lays on the ground by performing back and sternum rubs and asking him if he knows his name or what’s going on. Curry’s handcuffs are removed after a few minutes as he starts to wake, according to the video. Officers sit him up as an ambulance arrives.

Curry was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition at the time and was intubated, according to a police report. He died on Aug. 1 at Ascension Saint Francis in Evanston, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results were pending. He lived in Auburn Gresham.

Officers were dispatched to the area that day after getting calls of a person with a gun, according to COPA. When they arrived on the scene the officers learned that Curry had allegedly hit a woman with a gun before fleeing through an alley.

Officers patrolled the area and eventually located Curry about 5:10 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Hermitage Avenue, according to the police report. Curry fled through the alley and allegedly was seen tossing a gun onto the roof of a building.

During the pursuit “the offender abruptly stopped” and the officer “unable to stop their momentum in time made contact with the offender,” causing him to fall forward and hit his head on the ground, the police report states.

At the scene officers recovered a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine and a “switch,” which allows handguns to fire repeatedly with a single trigger pull, the report states.

Curry was scheduled to appear in court on July 31 on charges related to the incident but was unable to appear because he was in the hospital, according to court records.