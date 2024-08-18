Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park

A 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street in South Shore about 3:42 p.m. Sunday, police said. Fire Department divers called off the search due to ‘inclement weather conditions.’

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017.

Fire Department divers called off a search for a missing teen swimmer due to heavy wave conditions on Lake Michigan.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

A teen was reported missing in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street about 3:42 p.m. when he went under and didn’t resurface, police said. Chicago Fire Department divers searched for him but had to stop due to “inclement weather conditions.”

Chicago police and fire teams are continuing to investigate, they said.

The National Weather Service reported waves up to 10 feet on the lakeshore for much of Sunday, warning potential swimmers to stay away.

“There’s already been at least one reported water rescue today from a Lake Michigan beach,” the weather service wrote in a post on social media about 3 p.m. “Stay out of the water.”

