Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park

A teen was reported missing in Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The 16-year-old boy was last seen in the water near the 3100 block of East 77th Street about 3:42 p.m. when he went under and didn’t resurface, police said. Chicago Fire Department divers searched for him but had to stop due to “inclement weather conditions.”
Chicago police and fire teams are continuing to investigate, they said.
The National Weather Service reported waves up to 10 feet on the lakeshore for much of Sunday, warning potential swimmers to stay away.
“There’s already been at least one reported water rescue today from a Lake Michigan beach,” the weather service wrote in a post on social media about 3 p.m. “Stay out of the water.”
