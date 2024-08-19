Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
Pace, CPS paratransit drivers end fourth day of strike without progress in contract negotiations

Nearly 800 drivers employed by SCR Medical Transportation walked out Friday, limiting service for those with disabilities. The contract covers rides for CPS students with disabilities. School resumes next week.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A PACE bus picks up passengers in Naperville.

Chicago Public Schools classes start next week, and the district is vowing to lessen the burden of a transit workers strike on disabled students. Teamsters Local 727 and contractor SCR Medical Transportation have been in labor negotiations since April.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times (file)

As paratransit drivers for Pace Suburban Bus and Chicago Public Schools reach a fourth day of a strike, the company that employs them has filed an injunction against the union.

Nearly 800 drivers employed by SCR Medical Transportation walked out on strike Friday amid efforts to reach a labor contract with the company, said Teamsters Local 727, the union representing the drivers.

SCR filed an injunction against Teamsters Local 727 on Monday morning. Union officials said the injunction was “meritless” and was an “attempt to infringe on the union members’ legal right to engage in lawful, peaceful picketing and hand-billing.”

“This unnecessary expenditure is unfortunately common during [Unfair Labor Practice] strikes, but members should know that this is nothing more than a failed attempt to intimidate the union and fight their dedicated employees,” said John Coli Jr., secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 727.

The drivers, who provide transportation for passengers with disabilities, are asking for fair wages.

Union leaders and SCR officials met with a mediator Monday, but no progress was made. Negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, said Caleen Carter-Patton, a spokesperson for Teamsters Local 727.

Teamsters Local 727 and SCR entered negotiations for a new contract in April, and despite having met dozens of times, they have not been able to reach an agreement.

About 450 Pace drivers have walked off the job. SCR is one of multiple ADA Paratransit service providers at Pace.

Pace said it is not part of the labor dispute and will continue service, but riders should expect longer wait times.

“Service will continue to be provided, but this will likely impact service in the city of Chicago, resulting in limited capacity and service delays,” Pace spokesperson Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said.

The agency advised passengers to consider alternative methods of transportation, including Chicago’s Taxi Access Program and the Rideshare Access Program.

During the strike, Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority will waive fares for ADA paratransit passengers.

Riders must show their ADA Paratransit Card and inform the operator or conductor they are a Pace ADA paratransit passenger to travel free of charge.

Though students are not set to return to class until Aug. 26, CPS officials said they are working on a plan to minimize the burden on students if the strike continues.

“Chicago Public Schools continues to monitor this situation, and we encourage the parties to work toward an agreement that ensures qualified students have access to the transportation services that they need,” CPS officials said in a statement.

SCR Medical Transportation could not be reached for comment.

