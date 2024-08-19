Resident hurt in Grand Crossing apartment building fire

A person was injured in an apartment fire Monday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 1400 block of East 69th Place about 6 p.m., the fire officials said.

One person was rescued from the fire and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries. Their condition wasn’t known, fire officials said. Someone responding to the fire radioed a “mayday” distress call from inside the building, but authorities say no firefighters were injured.

The fire was struck out about 6:40 p.m., fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known but is under investigation.