Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Bicyclist dies 3 weeks after traffic crash in Skokie

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An ambulance with its lights on.

Joseph James Center, 27, died weeks after he was critically injured in a crash July 24, 2024 in Skokie.

Sun-Times file

A bicyclist died Thursday, weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in north suburban Skokie.

Just after 7 p.m. on July 24, 27-year-old Joseph James Center, of Skokie, was riding his bike south on Gross Point Road when he was struck by a vehicle going northeast on the same road through the intersection of Skokie Boulevard, officials said.

Center was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was initially stabilized but was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 15, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy revealed Center died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to Skokie police.

