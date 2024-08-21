Body washes up on Rainbow Beach shoreline

A death investigation was underway after a body washed up at Rainbow Beach in the South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., the person, an unidentified male, was found unresponsive near the shoreline in the 3100 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police said.

On Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old swimmer reported missing was last seen in the water near the area when he went under and didn’t resurface, police said.

Chicago Fire Department divers searched for him but had to stop due to “inclement weather conditions.”

Area detectives were investigating.

