Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Motorist dead after rear-ending tow-truck on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A motorist was dead after a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway Aug. 21, 2024 in Dolton.

Sun-Times file photo

A motorist has died after rear-ending a tow-truck early Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Wednesday in south suburban Dolton.

Around 2 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and tow-truck in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Dolton Road, Illinois state police said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. His name was not released.

Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed and traffic was being diverted at 130th Street, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

