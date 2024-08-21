Motorist dead after rear-ending tow-truck on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

A motorist has died after rear-ending a tow-truck early Wednesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Wednesday in south suburban Dolton.
Around 2 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and tow-truck in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Dolton Road, Illinois state police said.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. His name was not released.
Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were closed and traffic was being diverted at 130th Street, officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
The Latest
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, Justin Smith, chief deputy with the DeSoto County Mississippi sheriff’s office told reporters Tuesday evening.
A vague response to an old fling has eroded his confidence in the relationship.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president from Chicago’s United Center Wednesday night.
Retired man’s wife, who has helped him through back and hip surgeries, wishes he’d stop communicating with the women who cheated on him, stole from him and gave him STDs.
They are now grown globally and the Farmers’ Almanac estimates that the average American eats 120 pounds annually.