Thursday, August 22, 2024
Heat wave headed to Chicago this weekend

Hot, sticky weather returns, with temperatures expected to spike into the 80s and 90s beginning Friday and possibly into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Hundreds of people enjoy Lake Michigan and the beach at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Temperatures in the Chicago area were hovering around 90 degrees.

People enjoy Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach in June.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Summer is not quite over yet.

Though temperatures have been cooler this week, a heat wave is making its way to the Chicago area this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“It was a nice break but it’s definitely not a sign that summer is over,” said meteorologist Todd Kluber.

Beginning Friday, the heat will start to rise and will hover in the low 80s. But on Saturday, temperatures will really start to tick up and could reach the high 80s.

Scattered showers Saturday night are expected to also bring high humidity to the already warm temperatures Sunday — which could spike to 90 degrees.

But the hottest day is expected to be Monday, when temperatures could reach up to 95 degrees. Combined with the humidity, it could feel like it’s over 100 degrees, weather officials said.

Weather officials said that while conditions should remain mostly dry early next week, a few isolated showers are possible.

