Social media star Tristan Jass and CPS students team up against cyberbullying in Lincoln Park

Dozens of Chicago Public Schools students teamed up with social media star Tristan Jass Thursday in Lincoln Park to stand against cyberbullying ahead of the first day of school next week.

Jass, whose trickery with a basketball has earned him millions of followers on social media, played five-a-side pickup with the students at the Oz Park basketball courts, 2021 N. Burling St, and showed off the trick shots that garnered him such a big following.

The event was hosted by Buckets Over Bullying, a non-profit organization whose mission is top stop cyberbullying of children and teens through education with the help of sports.

“I’m in the social media world, I’m in the social media business, I see negative comments every single day, I’ve seen it all,” Jass said. “I just want to look out for any kids that are going through that.”

The free event also featured giveaways, a DJ booth, complimentary chicken wings and a half-court trick shot contest for a chance to win a basketball signed by Jass and Windy City Bulls guard Keifer Sykes, who also joined in the pickup games.

CPS students play a game of pickup at a basketball back to school event at Oz Park Aug. 22, 2024. Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

About 50 children ranging in ages from toddlers to teenagers took a turn on the court.

Buckets over Bullying was co-founded by Rob and Rose Bronstein, who lost their son Nate to suicide in 2022 after he was cyberbullied by students at the Latin School.

Paul Urdan, a co-founder of the group, said sports can be a release valve for frustration and anger. He encouraged any students who may be having a hard time in school to channel their frustrations into a sport.

“If something is going on in your life, get out there and play basketball or play some sport, take your aggressions and anger out by playing a sport, don’t take it out on your fellow friends or peers because you never know what they are going through either,” Urdan said.

Students from the Lincoln Park High School basketball program were among those who showed up to show off their skills on the court.

Chayse Turner, 17, said the team showed up to support the community and have fun with the kids who attended. He said he hasn’t experienced bullying but has seen it happen.

“I do my best to help whenever I see someone getting bullied,” said Turner, a senior who plays small forward for the team.

Keyshawn Barfield, 17, who plays center, said he loves basketball because it surrounds him with special people. He also hadn’t personally experienced bullying but had a close friend be bullied when he was younger and has fought against it since.

“Being raised the way I was I automatically knew it was wrong,” Barfield said. “It’s not supposed to happen.”